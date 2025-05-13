13 Mayıs
Real Valladolid-Girona
0-1
13 Mayıs
Real Sociedad-Celta Vigo
0-1
13 Mayıs
Sevilla-Las Palmas
0-0DA
13 Mayıs
FC Zürich-Winterthur
4-1
13 Mayıs
Sion-St. Gallen
1-1

Vinicius Junior, Brezilya'da kulüp aldı!

Real Madrid forması giyen Vinicius Junior, Brezilya Serie B ekiplerinden Athletic Club'u satın aldı.

calendar 13 Mayıs 2025 22:11
Haber: Sporx.com dış haberler, Fotoğraf: Imago
Real Madrid forması giyen Vinicius Junior, futbola yatırımda bulundu.

Foot Mercato'ta yer alan habere göre, Vinicius, Brezilya Serie B ekiplerinden Athletic Club'u satın aldı.

Vinicius'un satın aldığı Athletic Club, şu anda Brezilya Serie B'de 15. sırada yer alıyor.

Real Madrid'de bu sezon 50 maçta süre bulan Vinicius, 20 gol attı ve 16 asist yaptı.

