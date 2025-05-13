Vinicius Junior, Brezilya'da kulüp aldı!

Real Madrid forması giyen Vinicius Junior, futbola yatırımda bulundu.HER GÜN EK 1 MİLYON TL! Bu fırsatı kaçırmayın! <<<<<
Foot Mercato'ta yer alan habere göre, Vinicius, Brezilya Serie B ekiplerinden Athletic Club'u satın aldı.
Vinicius'un satın aldığı Athletic Club, şu anda Brezilya Serie B'de 15. sırada yer alıyor.
Real Madrid'de bu sezon 50 maçta süre bulan Vinicius, 20 gol attı ve 16 asist yaptı.
