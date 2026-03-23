Kritik maçın kazananı Aliağa Petkim oldu!

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 23'üncü haftasında alt sıraları yakından ilgilendiren maçta Aliağa Petkimspor evinde en yakın rakibi Bursaspor'u 91-82 mağlup etti.

calendar 23 Mart 2026 21:51
Haber: AA, Fotoğraf: AA
Kritik maçın kazananı Aliağa Petkim oldu!
Klavye okları ile sonraki ya da önceki habere geçebilirsiniz.

Paylaş:

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde 23. haftanın son maçında Aliağa Petkimspor, konuk ettiği Bursaspor Basketbol'u 91-82 yendi.

Salon: ENKA

Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu, Polat Parlak, Tolga Akkuşoğlu

Aliağa Petkimspor: Boran Güler 3, Whittaker 23, Efianayi 16, Blumbergs 11, Sajus 3, Brown 5, Franke 16, Yunus Emre Sonsırma 8, Troy Selim Şav 6, Floyd

Bursaspor Basketbol: Childress 4, Yavuz Gültekin 10, Konontsuk 5, Nnoko 11, Georges-Hunt 14, Berk Can Akın 4, Delaurier 6, Yesukan Onar 4, Smith 13, King 11

1.⁠ ⁠Periyot: 19-18

Devre: 47-39

3.⁠ ⁠Periyot: 69-57

SON HABERLER
Tümü
 Reklam 
  • PUAN DURUMU
  • FİKSTÜR
  • STSL
  • 1.Lig
  • İng
  • Alm
  • İsp
  • İta
  • ŞL
  • AL
  • KL
TakımlarOGBMAYP
1 Galatasaray 26 20 4 2 62 18 64
2 Fenerbahçe 27 17 9 1 61 28 60
3 Trabzonspor 27 18 6 3 53 29 60
4 Beşiktaş 27 15 7 5 49 31 52
5 Başakşehir 27 12 7 8 44 30 43
6 Göztepe 26 11 10 5 30 20 43
7 Samsunspor 26 8 11 7 29 31 35
8 Kocaelispor 27 9 6 12 23 32 33
9 Gaziantep FK 27 8 9 10 36 46 33
10 Alanyaspor 27 6 13 8 33 32 31
11 Rizespor 26 7 9 10 32 36 30
12 Konyaspor 27 7 9 11 31 39 30
13 Antalyaspor 27 6 7 14 25 43 25
14 Gençlerbirliği 27 6 7 14 28 37 25
15 Kasımpaşa 27 5 9 13 23 38 24
16 Kayserispor 27 4 11 12 21 48 23
17 Eyüpspor 27 5 7 15 19 38 22
18 Karagümrük 27 4 5 18 24 47 17
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