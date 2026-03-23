Kritik maçın kazananı Aliağa Petkim oldu!

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde 23. haftanın son maçında Aliağa Petkimspor, konuk ettiği Bursaspor Basketbol'u 91-82 yendi.
Salon: ENKA
Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu, Polat Parlak, Tolga Akkuşoğlu
Aliağa Petkimspor: Boran Güler 3, Whittaker 23, Efianayi 16, Blumbergs 11, Sajus 3, Brown 5, Franke 16, Yunus Emre Sonsırma 8, Troy Selim Şav 6, Floyd
Bursaspor Basketbol: Childress 4, Yavuz Gültekin 10, Konontsuk 5, Nnoko 11, Georges-Hunt 14, Berk Can Akın 4, Delaurier 6, Yesukan Onar 4, Smith 13, King 11
1. Periyot: 19-18
Devre: 47-39
3. Periyot: 69-57
Salon: ENKA
Hakemler: Fatih Arslanoğlu, Polat Parlak, Tolga Akkuşoğlu
Aliağa Petkimspor: Boran Güler 3, Whittaker 23, Efianayi 16, Blumbergs 11, Sajus 3, Brown 5, Franke 16, Yunus Emre Sonsırma 8, Troy Selim Şav 6, Floyd
Bursaspor Basketbol: Childress 4, Yavuz Gültekin 10, Konontsuk 5, Nnoko 11, Georges-Hunt 14, Berk Can Akın 4, Delaurier 6, Yesukan Onar 4, Smith 13, King 11
1. Periyot: 19-18
Devre: 47-39
3. Periyot: 69-57