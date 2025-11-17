16 Kasım
Macaristan-İrlanda
2-3
16 Kasım
Portekiz-Ermenistan
9-1
16 Kasım
Azerbaycan-Fransa
1-3
16 Kasım
Ukrayna-İzlanda
2-0
16 Kasım
Arnavutluk-İngiltere
0-2
16 Kasım
Sırbistan-Letonya
2-1
16 Kasım
İsrail-Moldova
4-1
16 Kasım
İtalya-Norveç
1-4
16 Kasım
Nijerya-Kongo D. Cumhuriyeti
4-5

Fenerbahçe Beko, Erokspor'u deplasmanda yendi

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Sinan Erdem Salonu'nda konuk olduğu Esenler Erokspor'u 94-80 mağlup ederek sezonun 7. galibiyetini aldı.

Türkiye Sigorta Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 8. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, konuk olduğu Esenler Erokspor'u 94-80 yendi.
 
Bu sonuçla sarı-lacivertli takım, ligde 7. galibiyetini aldı. Esenler Erokspor ise 4. yenilgisini yaşadı.
 
Salon: Sinan Erdem
 
Hakemler: Ali Şakacı, Alper Özgök, Alper Gökçebel
 
Esenler Erokspor: Crawford 4, Galloway 4, Egehan Arna 10, Simmons 3, Cornelie 5, Pangos 10, Erten Gazi, Thomas Akyazılı, Thurman 12, Love 19, Ahmet Düverioğlu 13
 
Fenerbahçe Beko: Hall 6, Horton-Tucker 10, Tarık Biberovic 7, Jantunen 7, Melli 10, Bacot 15, Metecan Birsen 7, Baldwin 11, Melih Mahmutoğlu 6, Onuralp Bitim 3, Colson 12, Mert Emre Ekşioğlu
 
1. Periyot: 18-21
 
Devre: 39-47
 
3. Periyot: 58-73
 
Beş faulle çıkanlar: 30.22 Cornelie (Esenler Erokspor), 37.27 Bacot (Fenerbahçe Beko)
TakımlarOGBMAYP
1 Galatasaray 12 9 2 1 25 6 29
2 Fenerbahçe 12 8 4 0 25 10 28
3 Trabzonspor 12 7 4 1 18 8 25
4 Samsunspor 12 6 5 1 18 11 23
5 Göztepe 12 6 4 2 15 6 22
6 Beşiktaş 12 6 2 4 21 16 20
7 Gaziantep FK 12 5 4 3 17 20 19
8 Alanyaspor 12 3 6 3 12 12 15
9 Konyaspor 12 4 2 6 18 20 14
10 Rizespor 12 3 5 4 14 16 14
11 Kocaelispor 12 4 2 6 11 15 14
12 Başakşehir 12 3 4 5 13 11 13
13 Antalyaspor 12 4 1 7 13 23 13
14 Gençlerbirliği 12 3 2 7 12 17 11
15 Kasımpaşa 12 2 4 6 11 17 10
16 Kayserispor 12 1 6 5 13 28 9
17 Eyüpspor 12 2 2 8 6 15 8
18 Karagümrük 12 2 1 9 12 23 7
Sitemizden en iyi şekilde faydalanabilmeniz için çerezler kullanılmaktadır. Kişisel verileriniz, KKVK ve GDPR kapsamında toplanıp işlenmektedir. Detaylı bilgi almak için Veri Politikamızı / Aydınlatma Metnimizi inceleyebilirsiniz. Sitemizi kullanarak çerez kullanımını kabul etmiş olacaksınız.