Galatasaray ÇF, evinde doludizgin

ING Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 9. haftasında Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring, BOTAŞ'ı 55-47 yendi.
Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring bu sonuçla ligde 7. galibiyetini elde etti. BOTAŞ ise 4. kez mağlup oldu.
Salon: Başakşehir
Hakemler: Seher Ayşe Nur Yazıcıoğlu, Tolga Akkuşoğlu, Ömer Sarı
Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring: Işıl Alben 6, Pelin Derya Bilgiç 9, McCoven 11, Pulvere 5, Steven 19, Tuğçe Canıtez 1, Nacickaite 4, Meltem Yıldızhan, Merve Uygül
BOTAŞ: Sevgi Uzun 7, Melis Gülcan 7, Slocum 5, Sventoraite 4, Macaulay 17, Meltem Avcı 4, Sehernaz Çidal 3, Ayşegül Günay Aladağ
1. Periyot: 19-15
Devre: 30-31
3. Periyot: 42-41
