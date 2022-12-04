X

Galatasaray ÇF, evinde doludizgin

Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring, BOTAŞ'ı 55-47 yendi.

04 Aralık 2022 19:16
ING Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi'nin 9. haftasında Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring, BOTAŞ'ı 55-47 yendi.

Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring bu sonuçla ligde 7. galibiyetini elde etti. BOTAŞ ise 4. kez mağlup oldu.

Salon: Başakşehir

Hakemler: Seher Ayşe Nur Yazıcıoğlu, Tolga Akkuşoğlu, Ömer Sarı

Galatasaray Çağdaş Faktoring: Işıl Alben 6, Pelin Derya Bilgiç 9, McCoven 11, Pulvere 5, Steven 19, Tuğçe Canıtez 1, Nacickaite 4, Meltem Yıldızhan, Merve Uygül

BOTAŞ: Sevgi Uzun 7, Melis Gülcan 7, Slocum 5, Sventoraite 4, Macaulay 17, Meltem Avcı 4, Sehernaz Çidal 3, Ayşegül Günay Aladağ

1. Periyot: 19-15

Devre: 30-31

3. Periyot: 42-41

