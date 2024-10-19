Leicester City son dakikalarda galip geldi

İngiltere Premier Lig 8. hafta maçında Southampton evinde Leicester City ile karşılaştı. St. Mary's Stadyumu'ndaki maçta Southampton sahadan 2-3'lik mağlubiyetle ayrıldı.
Southampton'un gollerini 8'de Cameron Archer, 28'de Joe Aribo attı. Leicester'a galibiyeti getiren golleri ise 65'te Facundo Buonanotte, 74'te penaltıdan Jamie Vardy, 90+8'de Jordan Ayew kaydetti.
Leicester City bu sonucun ardından 9 puana yükseldi. Southampton, ise 2 puana yükseldi.
İngiltere Premier Lig'in bir sonraki haftasında Southampton, Manchester City deplasmanına gidecek. Leicester City, Notthingham Forest'ı konuk edecek.
