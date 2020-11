İspanya'da Maradona gündemi: Saygı duruşunu reddetti

Her name is Paula Dapena, she plays for Viajes Interrías Female Football Club in Galicia, northwestern Spain.



She refused to keep a minute of silence for Maradona as a protest because he was an abuser against women.



Stand up for your values is easier said than done.

Well done.



