Simmons, 76ers antrenmanında hiç mutlu görünmedi!

Philadelphia 76ers yıldızı Ben Simmons'ın, takım antrenmanında mutlu olmadığı görülen bir video ortaya çıktı.

Haber; Sporx.com, Fotoğraf; Twitter
Tüm yazı Philadelphia'dan takas edilmek üzerine uğraşarak geçirdikten sonra, Simmons milyonlarca dolar para kaybetme gerçeğiyle karşı karşıya kalmasıyla, ekibin yanına geri dönmek zorunda kalmıştı.

Simmons henüz duygularını kamuoyuna açıklamış olmasa da, Sixers antrenmanının sosyal medyada yayılan bir videosunda, 6pc muhabiri Jamie Apody, Simmons'ın takımla beraberken gösterdiği tavırları ortaya çıkardı:


"Doc Rivers bana Ben Simmons'la takım arkadaşları arasındaki ilişkinin her gün daha iyiye gittiğini söylese de, antrenmanın sonunda takım arkadaşlarıyla ellerini ortada birleştirmeyip geride durduğunu ve diğerleri şut çalışmaya başladığında hızlıca sahayı terk ettiğini söyleyebilirim."

Videoda, Ben'in takım arkadaşlarından uzak durmayı tercih ettiği şu şekilde görüldü:


