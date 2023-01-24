Oscar 2023 adayları listesi - 2023 Oscar adayları ödülleri

12 Mart 2023'te düzenlenecek Oscar 2023, sinema dünyasının en büyük kutlama gecesi olacağı için tüm dünya eğlence sektörü çok heyecanlı. Oscar Ödülleri, yani 95. Akademi Ödülleri, ABD'nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak.
Oscar ödülü sadece Amerikalılar için değil, dünyadaki tüm aktörler ve aktrisler onu seviyor ve onun bir parçası olmak istiyor. Bu ödül o kadar prestijli ki, herkes onu oradaki TV'de canlı izlemek istiyor. İşte 2023 Oscar adayları...2023 OSCAR ADAYLARI
23 kategorinin tamamındaki finalistler, Oscar.com ve Oscars.org üzerinden yapılan canlı yayınların yanı sıra sinema akademisinin sosyal medya hesaplarından (Twitter , YouTube ve Facebook) iki bölüm halinde açıklandı. EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking EN İYİ ORİJİNAL SENARYO
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness EN İYİ KISA CANLI AKSİYON FİLMİ
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Brendan Gleeson - Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Marsha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate EN İYİ PRODÜKSİYON TASARIMI
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl EN İYİ ANİMASYON
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish
The Sea Best
Turning Red EN İYİ GÖRÜNTÜ YÖNETİMİ
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cate Blanchett- Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness EN İYİ FİLM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale EN İYİ SES
All Quiet on the Western Front"
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick