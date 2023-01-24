Oscar 2023 adayları listesi - 2023 Oscar adayları ödülleri

GÜNÜN İLGİ ÇEKEN VİDEOSU

12 Mart 2023'te düzenlenecek Oscar 2023, sinema dünyasının en büyük kutlama gecesi olacağı için tüm dünya eğlence sektörü çok heyecanlı. Oscar Ödülleri, yani 95. Akademi Ödülleri, ABD'nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dolby Theatre'da sahiplerini bulacak.Oscar ödülü sadece Amerikalılar için değil, dünyadaki tüm aktörler ve aktrisler onu seviyor ve onun bir parçası olmak istiyor. Bu ödül o kadar prestijli ki, herkes onu oradaki TV'de canlı izlemek istiyor. İşte 2023 Oscar adayları...23 kategorinin tamamındaki finalistler, Oscar.com ve Oscars.org üzerinden yapılan canlı yayınların yanı sıra sinema akademisinin sosyal medya hesaplarından (Twitter , YouTube ve Facebook) iki bölüm halinde açıklandı.Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverHong Chau - The WhaleKerry Condon - The Banshees of InisherinJamie Lee Curtis -Everything Everywhere All at OnceStephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at OnceBabylonBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceMrs Harris Goes to ParisAll Quiet on the Western FrontBabylonThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansAll Quiet on the Western FrontGlass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryLivingTop Gun: MaverickWomen TalkingThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansTárTriangle of SadnessAn Irish GoodbyeIvaluLe PupilleNight RideThe Red SuitcaseThe Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the HorseThe Flying SailorIce MerchantsMy Year of DicksAn Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe itBrendan Gleeson - Banshees of InisherinBrian Tyree Henry - CausewayJudd Hirsch - The FabelmansBarry Keoghan - The Banshees of InisherinKe Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once"Applause" - Tell It Like a Woman"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"Naatu Naatu" - RRR"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at OnceThe Elephant WhisperersHauloutHow Do You Measure a Year?The Marsha Mitchell EffectStranger at the GateAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterBabylonElvisThe FabelmansAll Quiet on the Western FrontArgentina, 1985CloseEOThe Quiet GirlGuillermo del Toro's PinocchioMarcel the Shell with Shoes OnPuss in Boots: THe Last WishThe Sea BestTurning RedAll Quiet on the Western FrontBardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of TruthsElvisEmpire of LightTárAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverTop Gun: MaverickAustin Butler - ElvisColin Farrell - The Banshees of InisherinBrendan Fraser - The WhalePaul Mescal - AftersunBill Nighy - LivingCate Blanchett- TárAna de Armas - BlondeAndrea RiseboroughMichelle Williams - The FabelmansMichelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At OnceThe Banshees of InisherinEverything Everywhere All At OnceThe FabelmansTárTriangle of SadnessAll Quiet on the Western FrontAvatar: The Way of WaterThe Banshees of InisherinElvisEverything Everywhere All at OnceThe FabelmansTárTop Gun: MaverickTriangle of SadnessWomen TalkingAll Quiet on the Western FrontThe BatmanBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverElvisThe WhaleAll Quiet on the Western Front"Avatar: The Way of WaterThe BatmanElvisTop Gun: Maverick