Trabzonspor, Kadıköy'de galibiyet hasretini sonlandırmaya çalışacak

Süper Lig'in 6. haftasında 25 Ekim Pazar günü Fenerbahçe'ye konuk olacak Trabzonspor, rakibi karşısında deplasmanda oynadığı lig maçlarındaki galibiyet hasretini sonlandırmaya çalışacak.
Süper Lig'de ilk 5 haftada 1 galibiyet, 2 beraberlik ve 2 mağlubiyet alarak 5 puan toplayan Karadeniz ekibini, hafta sonunda zorlu bir karşılaşma bekliyor.
Sarı-lacivertli ekibi İstanbul'da en son 23 Ağustos 1997'de 3-1'lik skorla mağlup eden bordo-mavililer, ardından rakibiyle dış sahada oynadığı 23 lig maçından da 3 puan çıkaramadı. Bu maçlardan 12'sini kaybeden Trabzonspor, 11'inden ise beraberlikle ayrıldı.
Kupada kazandı
Rakibine karşı ligde uzun zamandır dış sahada kazanamayan bordo-mavililer, geçen sezon Ziraat Türkiye Kupası yarı finalinde Kadıköy'de Fenerbahçe'yi yenmişti.
Karadeniz ekibi, Fenerbahçe'yi İstanbul'da oynanan rövanş maçında Sörloth (2) ve Novak'ın golleriyle 3-1 mağlup ederek finale yükselen taraf olmuştu.
Son 23 lig maçı
Trabzonspor'un Fenerbahçe deplasmanında galibiyete hasret kaldığı son 23 lig maçının sezon ve skorları şöyle:
1998-99: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0
1999-00: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1
2000-01: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 5 - 2
2001-02: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 0
2002-03: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2
2003-04: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 1
2004-05: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 1
2005-06: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2
2006-07: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2 (İzmir'de oynandı)
2007-08: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 3 - 2
2008-09: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2009-10: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1
2010-11: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0
2011-12: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 0 (Lig Grubu)
Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0 (Süper Final)
2012-13: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2013-14: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2014-15: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 0 - 0
2015-16: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 0
2016-17: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1
2017-18: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 2 - 2
2018-19: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1
2019-20: Fenerbahçe - Trabzonspor: 1 - 1
