Turkey Local Elections 2024: Istanbul Mayor Election

Polling stations closed at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) amidst reports of sporadic violence across the country, including three fatalities related to the election of neighborhood officials known as 'muhtars'. Initial results are anticipated by early evening.



Imamoglu's historic victory in the 2019 Istanbul mayoral race dealt a significant blow to Erdogan's AK Party, which has dominated Turkish politics for two decades. However, Erdogan rebounded in 2023 with a re-election triumph and secured a parliamentary majority with nationalist allies.



The outcome of Sunday's elections could either strengthen Erdogan's grip on power or signal a shift in Turkey's divided political landscape. A victory for Imamoglu would bolster expectations of his emergence as a potential national leader.



Opinions among voters reflect the polarized nature of Turkish politics. While some, like retiree Omer, express staunch support for Erdogan and his party, others, such as engineer Murat Ercan, critique Erdogan's active involvement in campaigning, advocating for a more impartial role for the president.



Violence marred the election process, with clashes reported in various regions resulting in casualties. Despite these incidents, the focus remains on the electoral contest in Istanbul, where Imamoglu faces off against AKP candidate Murat Kurum.



The economic challenges, including soaring inflation, are expected to influence voter sentiment, alongside considerations from Kurdish and Islamist constituencies. Erdogan aims to regain control not only of Istanbul but also of the capital, Ankara, both of which slipped from AKP's grasp in 2019.



Imamoglu's appeal extends beyond his party's base, drawing support from a diverse range of voters. Notably, Kurdish voters played a crucial role in his previous victory, and their support remains pivotal in this election.



In the predominantly Kurdish southeast, the Democratic Society Party (DEM) aims to strengthen its position, challenging the state-appointed 'trustees' installed following previous elections. Voter sentiment reflects aspirations for change and a desire to address longstanding issues.



Despite challenges, Erdogan faces dissent within his traditional support base, with the rise of the Islamist New Welfare Party garnering attention. Dissatisfaction with the AKP's economic policies and its handling of international issues, such as the Gaza conflict, have contributed to shifting dynamics within Turkish politics.



The outcome of the municipal elections in Istanbul will not only shape the political landscape within Turkey but also carry implications for the country's future trajectory. As the results unfold, the world watches closely, anticipating the next chapter in Turkish politics.

