AVANGAR'ın oyuncusu dimasick Gambit'e transfer oldu

Dmitry "dimasick" Matvienko joins Gambit CS:GO. Gambit Esports acquired his contract from Avangar Gaming.



The final member of the team will be presented shortly as we are set to participate at an upcoming CIS Minor for IEM Katowice Major. pic.twitter.com/EUKN8hhiwQ



— Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) 6 Kasım 2018