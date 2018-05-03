Vic, elendikten 16 dakika sonra antrenörüne mesaj attı

Indiana Pacers yıldızı Victor Oladipo'nun, geçtiğimiz gece playoff ilk turu 7. maçını Cleveland Cavaliers'a kaybettikten dakikalar sonra, özel antrenörüne "Ne zaman başlıyoruz?" şeklinde mesaj attığı ve potansiyelinin henüz "yüzeyini kazıdığını" söyledi.
I can't make this shit up! Look at the time on this text, this dude probably hasn't even showered yet after playing one of the biggest games of his young career and he's already trying to get back to work! You young athletes out there take notes... @vicoladipo I'm sending you the jet, we start tonight! 🛩 ************************************************ 👉🏽And Yes I had his name misspelled in my phone, it's been that way from day one and left it like that🤣