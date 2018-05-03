Boston Celtics LogoBrooklyn Nets LogoNew York Knicks LogoPhiladelphia 76ers LogoToronto Raptors LogoDallas Mavericks LogoHouston Rockets LogoMemphis Grizzlies LogoNew Orleans Pelicans LogoSan Antonio Spurs LogoChicago Bulls LogoCleveland Cavaliers LogoDetroit Pistons LogoIndiana Pacers LogoMilwaukee Bucks Logo
Vic, elendikten 16 dakika sonra antrenörüne mesaj attı

Indiana Pacers yıldızı Victor Oladipo'nun, geçtiğimiz gece playoff ilk turu 7. maçını Cleveland Cavaliers'a kaybettikten dakikalar sonra, özel antrenörüne "Ne zaman başlıyoruz?" şeklinde mesaj attığı ve potansiyelinin henüz "yüzeyini kazıdığını" söyledi.

25 yaşındaki oyuncunun özel antrenörü, gelen mesajların ekran görüntüsünü alarak Instagram hesabında şu şekilde paylaştı:


"Bunu uyduruyor olamam! Mesajın saatine bakın, adam büyük ihtimalle daha duş bile almadan, genç kariyerinin en büyük maçlarından birinden hemen sonra işe koyulmaya çalışıyor! Siz genç atletler, biraz feyz alın... Victor, jeti yolluyorum, bu gece başlıyoruz! Ve evet adı telefonumda yanlış yazıyor. İlk günden beri öyleydi, ben de öyle bıraktım."

"BİZE SAYGI DUYMUYORLARSA, BEN DE ONLARA DUYMUYORUM"

Oladipo, maç sonrası açıklamasında şu ifadeleri kullandı:

"Harika bir yıldı. Ama doğrusu ne kadar iyi olabileceğim konusunda potansiyelimin henüz yüzeyini bile kazıdığımı düşünmüyorum. Bu yaz çalışacağım, bu seneden de iyi olabilmek için."

"Eğer Indiana Pacers'a artık saygı duymuyorsanız, benim de size saygım yok. Düşüncem böyle. Kimse bu nokta olabileceğimizi düşünmedi. Biz soyunma odasındakiler dışında kimse... İnsanlardan bu saygıyı ve bunu da bizim yarattığımızı düşünüyorum."

Oladipo, seride oynadığı yedi maçta 22.4 sayı, 8.5 ribaund, 6 asist ve 3.5 top çalma ile oynamıştı.




