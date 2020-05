Tomris Uyar 79. yaş günü kutlaması, Google'dan doodle çizimi

Today's Doodle, illustrated by Istanbul-based guest artist Merve Atılgan, celebrates the 79th birthday of prolific Turkish short story writer and translator Tomris Uyar. A leading figure in 1970s Turkish literature, Uyar was known for her realist style that often focused on the authentic depiction of female characters and family dynamics.Born in Istanbul on this day in 1941, Uyar grew up attending American schools, and her access to English-language short fiction and Turkey's contemporary literature served as a strong inspiration for the future writer.Beginning her career as a translator, Uyar continued in the craft for the rest of her life, tackling avant-garde English fiction, and in the process developing a rare mastery of the intricacies of the Turkish language.As a writer, she devoted herself to short fiction with a bit of support from her cats. Whenever one entered the room, she credited the felines for stimulating her writing process. These "inspiration cats," referenced in the Doodle artwork, helped her to publish over 900 pages across 11 volumes of her stories throughout her career.Amongst her greatest influences was Turkish writer Sait Faik, known for painting evocative human portraits unconstrained by form or plot. Drawing from influences like Faik, Uyar's work pushed the boundaries of the form, employing postmodern techniques in the exploration of the lives of ordinary people, particularly from a female perspective.For her work, Uyar was awarded two Sait Faik Story Awards in 1980 and 1987, and her writing has been published in over 60 languages.İyi ki doğdun, Tomris Uyar! ("Happy birthday, Tomris Uyar!")Today's Doodle was illustrated by Istanbul-based guest artist Merve Atılgan. Below, she shares her thoughts behind the making of this Doodle:Since my childhood, I always admired unique and powerful women who had a rebellious attitude in life. They were unafraid to live freely, be their true selves, and follow their instincts, and in many ways lived beyond their era. Tomris Uyar was one of these women.I researched her deeply. I read her interviews and articles about her. One lovely detail I learned about Tomris Uyar was that she found inspiration for her writing from "inspiration cats," which inspired the concept for the Doodle.I want people to feel her powerful aura: strong, yet with a soft energy like water, with so much talent and genuineness. I hope people can learn from her to embrace their differences and authentic selves with love.Early sketch of the Doodle