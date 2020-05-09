Nvidia GeForceNow ne kadar internet harcıyor?

GEFORCE NOW GOOGLE PLAY, GEFORCE NOW ANDROID İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

Bilgisayar, MAC, Android üzerinden kullanabileceğiniz bulut teknolojili oyun oynama sistemi GeForve Now ne kadar internet harcadığı belli oldu. Yapılan hesaplamalarla kullandığınız internetle de doğru orantılı olarak değişen gerçek ile ilgili nasıl bir sonuca ulaşacağınız belirtisi devam ediyor. Akıllı telefonunuz üzerinden oyunları herhangi bir grafik sorunu yaşamadan kolayca oynamak isteyenler için GeForce Now Android telefonlara indirilebilir. Abone olduktan sonra ve gerekli adımları yerine getirdikten sonra oyun oynama işleminizi bulut teknolojisi üzerinden oyun kurm aihtiyacı olmadan gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Android üzerinden GeForce Now kurmanız mümkün. Bulut sistemi ile oyun oynamanın en yeni teknolojisi şeklinde belirtilen adımlar sizi doğru sayfalara yönlendirecek. Haberimize göz atabilirsiniz. Oyun oynama konusunda yepyeni bir teknoloji olan Nvidia GeForce Now üzerinden üyelik açarak abone olaiblirisiniz.Sistemi eksiksiz bir şekilde kullanabilmek için elbette bir ödeme yapmamız gerekiyor ancak şimdilik ücretsiz bir şekilde deneme imkanına da sahibiz. İsterseniz önce ücretsiz bir hesap açıp performans testi yapabilir, isterseniz de aylık 5€ gibi bir ödeme ile sistemi sınırsız bir şekilde kullanabilirsiniz. Üstelik ücretli üyelik oluşturduğunuz taktirde ilk 3 ay herhangi bir ödeme alınmıyor ve sonrasında da üyeliğinizi iptal etseniz dahi herhangi bir ücret ödemek zorunda kalmıyorsunuz.Tüm bulut oyun servislerinde olduğu gibi, GeForce Now'da da en çok merak edilen konuların başında performans geliyor. GeForce Now'a bağlandığınızda NVIDIA'nın sahip olduğu üst seviye bilgisayarlara uzaktan erişim sağlıyorsunuz. Böylece düşük bileşenlere sahip bir bilgisayarınız olsa bile oyunları en iyi sistemlerde açabiliyorsunuz. Ne var ki uzaktan erişimin doğurduğu bazı dezavantajlar mevcut ve bunların başında gecikme süresi ile görüntü kalitesi geliyor. Her ne kadar bu dezavantajlar tek kişilik oyunlarda sorun teşkil etmese de Rainbow Six: Siege ve Fortnite gibi oyunlarda işleri fazlasıyla zorlaştırıyor.GeForce Now'ı ülkemizdeki internet altyapısı ile kullanmak mümkün ancak doğru ayarları tutturmak mühim. Bunun için programın arayüzünde yer alan Sunucu Konumu ve Yayın Akış Kalitesi seçeneklerini kurcalamak gerekiyor. İnternet kullanımı açısından ise örneğin "Veri Tasarruflu" seçeneğinde oyunlar 1280x720 çözünürlük ve 60 fps ile aktarılırken saatte 4 GB internet kullanılıyor. "Özel" seçeneği sayesinde internet hızını (5 Mbps - 50 Mbps), çözünürlüğü ve kare hızını istediğiniz gibi belirleyip tahmini internet kullanımını öğrenebilirsiniz. Önerilen minimum internet hızının da 720p60fps için 15 Mbps, 1080p60fps için 30 Mbps olduğunu not düşeyim. PC, Android, Shield TV ve Mac cihazlarda oynanabiliyor. Tek yapmanız gereken şey, uygulamayı cihazınıza indirmek ve seçtiğiniz oyunu satın almak. Şu anda bulunduğumuz karantina ortamını da göz önüne alırsak GeForce NOW, yüksek donanımlı oyun bilgisayarına oyun için aşırı para harcamak istemeyen kullanıcılar için etkili bir çözüm yolu diyebiliriz. Alliance of Valiant ArmsAmazing Cultivation Simulator (了不起的修仙模拟器)American Truck Simulator*Ancestors: The Humankind OdysseyAncestors : The Humankind OdysseyAnno 1800AnthemApex LegendsA Plague Tale InnocenceArcheAgeArizona SunshineARKTIKA.1ARK: Survival EvolvedArk: Survival Evolved OnlineARMA II: Operation ArrowheadARMA 3ArtifactArmored WarfareAsgard's WrathAshes of the Singularity: EscalationAssassin's Creed IIIAssassin's Creed IV: Black FlagAssassin's Creed OdysseyAssassin's Creed: OriginsAssassin's Creed LiberationAssassin's Creed: SyndicateAssassin's Creed: UnityAssetto CorsaAssetto Corsa CompetizioneAssetto Corsa VRAstroneerATLASAtlas ReactorATOM RPGAttack on Titan 2AuditionA Way OutAzeraAzur Lane CrosswaveBatman: Arkham CityBatman: Arkham KnightBatman: Arkham OriginsBatman Arkham VRBATTALION 1944BattlebornBattlefield: HardlineBattlefield 1Battlefield 3Battlefield: Bad Company 2Battlefield 4Battlefield VBattlefleet Gothic: Armada 2BattleriteBattlerite RoyaleBattletechBattlezoneBeat SaberBioshock InfiniteBlack DesertBlack GoldBlade and SorceryBlade and SoulBlade & Soul Frontier WorldBlair WitchBlazeRush VRBlessBONEWORKSBlood of Steel (铁甲雄兵)Bloodstained: Ritual of the NightBorderlands 2Borderlands 2 VRBorderlands 3Borderlands: The Pre-SequelBrawlhallaBreathedgeBu Bai Chuan ShuoCall of Duty: WWIICall of Duty: WWII MultiplayerCabal 2Call of Duty: Advanced WarfareCall of Duty: Black Ops 2Call of Duty: Black Ops IIICall of Duty: Black Ops 4Call of Duty: GhostsCall of Duty: Infinite WarfareCall of Duty®: Modern WarfareCall of Duty Modern Warfare 2Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3Call of Duty 4: Modern WarfareCall of Duty: Modern Warfare RemasteredCall of Juarez: GunslingerCatherine ClassicChernobyliteChildren of MortaChinese Parents (中国式家长)Chronos VRChuan Qi Yong HengCities SkylinesCivilization VCivilization OnlineClosersCode VeinCompany of HeroesCompany of Heroes 2ControlConan ExilesConqueror's BladeCounter-Strike 1.6Counter-Strike: Global OffensiveCounter-Strike Online (反恐精英Online)Counter-Strike Online 2Counter-Strike: SourceCounter-Strike Nexon: ZombiesCrackdown 3: CampaignCrackdown 3: Wrecking ZoneCrossFire: Rival FactionsCrusader Kings IICrossoutCrysis 2Crysis 3Cube WorldCupheadCyphersDamaged Core VRDangerous DrivingDangerous GolfDark and LightDark and LightDarksiders IIIDark Souls IIDark Souls IIIDARK SOULS: REMASTEREDDark Souls II: Scholar of the First SinDarkest DungeonDa Tang Wu ShuangDauntlessDawn of ManDaylightDayZDa Zhan ShenDao Feng Tie JiDead by DaylightDead CellsDead Island: RiptideDEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus VacationDead Rising 3 Apocalypse EditionDead Rising 4Dead Space 3Deep Rock GalacticDeliver us the MoonDemon SealsDepthDestiny 2Deus Ex Human RevolutionDeus Ex: Mankind DividedDetroit: Become HumanDevil May Cry 4 Special EditionDevil's Third OnlineDiablo IIIDirt 3DiRT 3 Complete EditionDiRT 4DiRT RallyDiRT Rally 2.0DiRT Rally VRDirt ShowdownDirty BombDisco ElysiumDishonoredDishonored 2DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NTDivinity: Original SinDivinity: Original Sin 2Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive EditionDivinity: Original Sin Enhance EditionDmC: Devil May CryDNFDon't StarveDon't Starve TogetherDOOMDOOM VFRDOOM VulkanDOTA 2Dou Zhan Shen (鬥戰神)Downward SpiralDragon Age: InquisitionDragon Ball XenoverseDragon CliffDRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ 2Dragon's DogmaDragon's Dogma OnlineDragon Nest (龍之谷)Dragon's ProphetDragon Quest X OnlineDragon Quest® XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age™Dreadhalls VRDreadnoughtDream Three KingdomsDream Three Kingdoms 2DropzoneDota UnderlordsDungeon StrikerDying LightDying Light: The FollowingDynasty Warriors 8: EmpiresDynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme LegendsEcho VReFootball PES 2020ELEXElite DangerousElite Dangerous: HorizonsElite Dangerous: Horizons VRELOAElswordEndless Space 2Enter the GungeonEOSEscape From TarkovEuro Truck Simulator 2Europa Universalis IVEVE: Valkyrie – WarzoneEVE: Valkyrie - Warzone VREVEREST VREvolveExtopia (自由禁区)F1 2012F1 2013F1 2014F1 2015F1 2016F1 2017F1 2018F1 2019 Anniversary EditionFable IIIFactorioFaith of DanschantFallout New VegasFallout ShelterFallout 3Fallout 4Fallout 76Fallout 4 Far HarborFantasy Westward JourneyFar Cry 3Far Cry 3: Blood DragonFar Cry 4Far Cry 5Far Cry: New DawnFar Cry PrimalFarming Simulator 2015Farming Simulator 17Farming Simulator 19Fate Seeker (天命奇御)FATED: The Silent Oath VRFate/EXTELLA LINKFIFA 12FIFA 13FIFA 14FIFA 15FIFA 16FIFA 17FIFA 18FIFA 19FIFA 20FIFA Online 3FIFA Online 4FigureheadsFinal Fantasy VIII RemasteredFINAL FANTASY XII: The Zodiac Age RemasteredFINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINEFinal Fantasy XVFinal FireFirefallFirewatchFly to KUMA VRFootball Manager 2013Football Manager 2014Football Manager 2015Football Manager 2016Football Manager 2017Football Manager 2018Football Manager 2019Football Manager 2020For HonorFortniteForza Horizon 3Forza Horizon 4Forza StreetFreestyleFreestyle 2Freestyle FootballFriday the 13th: The GameFrostPunkGang BeastsGarry's ModGauntlet (2014)Gears 5Gears of War 4Generation ZeroGenesis Alpha OneGhost Recon® WildlandsGlorious Mission Online (光榮使命)GloomhavenGORNGrand Theft Auto IV (incl. "Episodes from Liberty City")Grand Theft Auto VGrand Theft Auto: San AndreasGraveyard KeeperGreedFallGRIDGRID 2GRID (2019)GRID: AutosportGrim DawnGu Jian Qi TanGu Jian Qi Tan Online (古剑奇谭网络版)Gu Jian Qi Tan 2 (古劍奇譚二)Gu Jian Qi Tan 3 (古剑奇谭3)Guild Wars 2Gundam OnlineGWENTH1Z1Hai Zhan Shi JieHalf-LifeHalf-Life: AlyxHalf-Life 2Half-Life 2: Episode OneHalf-Life 2: Episode TwoHalo: The Master Chief CollectionHalo 5: ForgeHalo Wars 2HawkenHearthstone: Heroes of WarcraftHearts of Iron IVHeavy RainHellblade:Senua's SacrificeHellblade: Senua's Sacrifice VRHelldiversHerobound Spirit Champion VRHeroes and GeneralsHeroes of NewerthHeroes of the StormHeroes Three Kingdoms (英雄三國)HitmanHitman AbsolutionHITMAN 2Homefront: The RevolutionHollow KnightHolodeckHomeworld RemasteredHuman: Fall FlatHunt: ShowdownHuang Jin DaoHuan Xiang Shen YuIcarusIdle Champions of the Forgotten RealmsImperator: RomeInfinite CrisisInjustice: Gods Among UsInjustice 2InsurgencyInsurgency SandstormInto the BreachInvisible IncJi Feng Zhi RenJUMP FORCEJurassic World EvolutionJust Cause 2Just Cause 3Just Cause 4Just Cause 2 MultiplayerJust SurviveJustice (逆水寒)JX3 Online (剑网3)Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes VRKenshiKerbal Space ProgramKilling Floor 2Killing Floor: IncursionKingdom: ClassicKingdom Come: DeliveranceKingdom Under Fire 2King of WushuKnives Out (荒野行动)Knives Out PC Plus (荒野行动Plus)KritikaKurtzPelLaplaceLawBreakersLeague of LegendsLeft 4 Dead 2Lego The IncrediblesLineageLineage IILife Is Strange 2Lone EchoLords of the FallenLORD of VERMILION ARENALost ArkLost Planet 3Lucky's Tale VRLu Ding Ji (鹿鼎記)MabinogiMabinogi HeroesMad MaxMadden NFL 20Mafia IIIMagicka 2Magic the Gathering: ArenaMaplestoryMapleStory 2Mars 2030MARVEL Powers United VRMass Effect 3Mass Effect AndromedaMaster of OrionMax Payne 3Mechwarrior OnlineMedal of Honor: WarfighterMeng Ta FangMETAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCEMetal Gear Solid V: Ground ZeroesMetal Gear Solid V: The Phantom PainMetal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain MultiplayerMetal Gear SurviveMetro 2033Metro 2033 ReduxMetro ExodusMetro: Last LightMetro: Last Light ReduxMiddle-Earth: Shadow of MordorMiddle-earth: Shadow of WarMinecraftMinecraft PTGIMinecraft: Windows 10 EditionMirror's Edge™ CatalystMonster Hunter Frontier ZMonster Hunter OnlineMonster Hunter WorldMORDHAUMortal Kombat Komplete EditionMortal Kombat XMortal Kombat 11MossMount and Blade: Napoleonic WarsMount and Blade: With Fire and SwordMount and Blade: WarbandMoyuMU LegendMu OnlineMutant Year Zero: Road to EdenMy Time At PortiaNaruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4NASCAR '14NBA 2K13NBA 2K14NBA 2K15NBA 2K16NBA 2K17NBA 2K18NBA 2K19NBA 2K20NBA 2K OnlineNBA2K Online 2Need for Speed™ HeatNeed for Speed(TM) EdgeNeed for Speed: Hot PursuitNeed for Speed: Most Wanted (2012)Need for SpeedNeed for Speed PaybackNeed for Speed: RivalsNeed for Speed: ShiftNeverwinterNew Retro Arcade: Neon VRNew Xiyou Online 3Nex MachinaNieR: AutomataNi no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch™ RemasteredNi no Kuni II: Revenant KingdomNioh: Complete EditionNo Man's SkyNo Man's SkyNosgothObduction®ObservationOCTOPATH TRAVELER™One Piece Pirate Warriors 3Onimusha: WarlordsONINAKIOnward VROrcs Must Die! 2Ori and the Will of the WispsOutwardOverwatchOverkill's The Walking DeadOxygen Not IncludedPaladins®Path of ExilePathfinder: KingmakerPathologic 2Pavlov VRPayday 2Phantasy Star Online 2Pillars of EternityPillars of Eternity II: DeadfirePixArkPlants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™Plants vs. Zombies GOTY EditionPlanetSide ArenaPlanetside 2Planetside 2 (Chinese version)Plants vs Zombies: Garden WarfarePlanet ZooPLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDSPlague Inc: EvolvedPreyPoint BlankPortal 2Prison ArchitectPro Evolution Soccer 2013Pro Evolution Soccer 2014Pro Evolution Soccer 2015Pro Evolution Soccer 2016Pro Evolution Soccer 2017PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019Project CarsProject CARS 2Project Cars 2 VRProject Cars VRPyreQian Nv You Hun (倩女幽魂)Qiang Shen JiQQ DanceQQ Dance 2 (QQ炫舞2)QQ San GuoQQ SonicQQ SpeedQQSM 2 (全球使命2)Quake IIQuake II RTXQuake ChampionsQuantum BreakRadial-G VRRagnarok OnlineRage 2Raw Data VRRealm RoyaleRedout VRRed Dead Redemption 2Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-teredRemember MeRemnant: From the AshesRESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2Resident Evil 6Resident Evil 7: BiohazardResident Evil: RevelationsRez InfiniteRez Infinite VRRiftRimWorldRing of ElysiumRipcoilRise of the Tomb RaiderRising Storm Game of the Year EditionRisk of Rain 2Robinson: The JourneyRobocraftRobo RecallRocket LeagueRomance of the Three Kingdoms XIIIRune 2RustSaints Row: The ThirdSaints Row IVSands of SalzaarSatisfactorySCP: Secret LaboratorySCUMSea of ThievesSebastien Loeb Rally EVOSekiro™: Shadows Die TwiceSerious Sam VR: The Last HopeShadowverseShadow Warrior 2ShankShank 2Shadow of the Tomb RaiderShen Wu 3 (神武3)Shift 2: UnleashedSid Meier's Civilization VISid Meier's Civilization: Beyond EarthSilver ChainsSimCity (2013)Sins of a Solar Empire: RebellionSkyforgeSlay the SpireSleeping DogsSmiteSniper Elite 3Sniper Elite 4Sniper: Ghost Warrior ContractsSniper: Ghost Warrior 2Sonic ForcesSOULCALIBUR VISoulWorkerSouth Park: The Fractured but WholeSouth Park™: The Stick of Truth™Splitgate: Arena WarfareSports Challenge VRSpace EngineersSpace Junkies™SpacelordsSprint VectorSquadSpyro Reignited TrilogyStarboundStar Control OriginsStardew ValleyStarpoint Gemini WarlordsStar Trek (2013)Star Wars BattlefrontStar Wars Battlefront IIStar Wars: The Old RepublicStarcraft IISTAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™State of Decay 2Stay in the LightStellarisSteel Division 2SteepStrange BrigadeStreet Fighter VSubnauticaSubnautica VRSubnautica Below ZeroSudden AttackSudden Attack 2Superhot VRSurviving MarsSwitchbladeTale of WuxiaTale of Wuxia PrequelTeam Fortress 2Team Sonic RacingTekken 7TERATerrariaTerminator 2 Judgement DayTethered VRThe Bard's Tale IV: Barrows DeepThe Binding of Isaac: RebirthThe Bureau: XCOM DeclassifiedThe Climb VRThe CrewThe Crew 2The Dark Pictures: Man of MedanThe Elder Scrolls: LegendsThe Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special EditionThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VRThe Elder Scrolls OnlineThe Evil WithinThe Evil Within 2The ForesttheHunter: Call of the WildThe Invisible Guardian (隐形守护者)The IsleThe ParkThe Scroll Of Taiwu (太吾绘卷)The Secret WorldThe Sims 3The Sims 4The Sims MedievalThe Sinking CityThe SurgeThe Surge 2The Swordsmen X (武侠乂)The Talos Principle VRThe UnspokenThe Witcher 2: Assassins of KingsThe Witcher 3: Wild HuntThey Are BillionsThiefThis War of MineThronebreaker: The Witcher TalesTian Long Ba Bu 3DTian Long Ba Bu (天龍八部)Tian Xia IIITianYu (天谕)Tiger KnightTitanfallTitanfall 2Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon BreakpointTom Clancy's Ghost Recon PhantomsTom Clancy's Rainbow Six: SiegeTom Clancy's Splinter Cell BlacklistTom Clancy's The DivisionTom Clancy's The Division 2Tomb Raider (2013)Torchlight IITotal War: AttilaTotal War: Attila*Total War: THREE KINGDOMSTotal War: Rome IITotal War: Shogun 2Total War™: WARHAMMER®Total War: WARHAMMER IITransference VRTransformers OnlineTree of SaviorTropico 6Trials on Tatooine VRTrials RisingTrine 3: The Artifacts of PowerTrine 4: The Nightmare PrinceTroveTwo Point HospitalUBOATUnturnedVader ImmortalVampyrVBS 3VR FunhouseVR Sports ChallengeWarcraft III: The Frozen ThroneWarfaceWarframeWargame: Airland BattleWarhammer: ChaosbaneWarhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IIIWarhammer: End Times - VermintideWarhammer: Vermintide 2War ThunderWarriors Orochi 4Wasteland 2Wasteland 2: Director's CutWatch_DogsWatch_Dogs 2Wen DaoWild FireWildstarWill To Live OnlineWindborneWindlands VRWolfenstein: CyberpilotWolfenstein: YoungbloodWolfenstein II: The New ColossusWorld Of TanksWorld of Tanks: BlitzWorld of WarcraftWorld of Warcraft: ClassicWorld of WarplanesWorld of WarshipsWorld War 3World War ZWWE 2K20X4: FoundationsXCOM 2XCOM 2: War of the ChosenXCOM: Enemy UnknownX-HeroesXiao Ao Jiang Hu (笑傲江湖OL)Xian Jian Qi Xia Zhuan 6Xian Xia Shi Jie (仙侠世界)Xi Chu Ba WangXIYOU ONLINE 2X-RebirthXuan Yuan Jian Wai Zhuan: Qiong Zhi FeiXun XianYakuza 0Yakuza Kiwami 2Yakuza KiwamiYu Long Zai Tian (御龙在天)Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksZhengTu 2Zhengtu OnlineZhu Xian 3Zula