Nvidia GeForce Now hesap açma (oturum açma), GeForce Now nasıl yüklenir?

Nvidia GeForce Now hesap açma işlemini gerçekleştirmek çok kolay. Üyelik gerçekleştirmek için Nvidia GeForce Now hesap açma adımlarını izleyebilirsiniz ve haberimizi takip edebilirsiniz. GeForce Now iptal ediliyor mu diyerek bir çok arama yapılıyor. GeForce Nvidia hesabının nasıl silineceği, GeForce Now iptal ediliyor mu araştırması yapılarak sorunun cevabı aranıyor. Nvidia GeForce Now ücretsiz mi sorusu bu günlerde çok fazla konuşuluyor. Konuyla ilgili yapılan açıklamalara üyelik fiyatları konusunda doğru adrestesiniz. Yeni nesil oyunları oynamanın yöntemi olan Nvidia GeForce Now fiyatı ile da şaşırtıyor. Üyelik kaç para GeForce Now ücretsiz diyenlerin sayısı da bir hayli fazla. Nvidia GeForce Now indir sayesinde bilgisayarınıza veya telefonunuza istediğiniz şekilde indirebilmeniz mümkün. Bu sayede oyunları sorunsuz ve herhangi bir kasma olmadan GeForce Now bulut sistemi ile oyun oynama teknolojine sahip olabilirsiniz. Nvidia GeForce Now üzerinde hangi oyunların olduğunu listeledik. GeForce Now üzerinde PUBG oynayıp oynayamadığınızı biliyor musunuz? Detaylar için haberimizi okuyabilirsiniz...

09 Mayıs 2020 03:42
Oyun oynama konusunda yepyeni bir teknoloji olan Nvidia GeForce Now üzerinden üyelik açarak abone olaiblirisiniz. Bu sayede oyunları keyifle oynamanın tadına varabilirsiniz Nvidia GeForce Now oyunseverlerin yeni çözüm noktası olmuş durumda. Bulut teknolojisi sayesinde oyun zevkini grafik sorunu yaşamadan gerçekleştirme imkanı sunan GeForce Now sisteminde üyelik sisteminin iptali ve silinebileceğine ilişkin bilgiler mevcut. GeForce Now ücretli olup olmadığı oyun sevdalıları tarafından merakla takip ediliyor. Konuyla ilgili bildirilen detaylarda haberimizden inceleyebilirsiniz. Nvidia GeForce Now üzerinde oynanacak oyunları inceleyebilirsiniz. Tüm liste haberimizde bulunmaktadır. Nvidia GeForce Now diyerek beklenen konuda nasıl kullanırın cevabını alabilirsiniz.



NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW HESAP AÇMA İÇİN TIKLAYIN
GEFORCE NOW ÜYELİP İPTALİ, GEFORCE NOW ÜYELİK SİLMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

GEFORCE NOW İNDİRMEK VE OYNAMAK İÇİN TIKLAYIN



GeForce Now Fiyatları Ne Kadar?

Sistemi eksiksiz bir şekilde kullanabilmek için elbette bir ödeme yapmamız gerekiyor ancak şimdilik ücretsiz bir şekilde deneme imkanına da sahibiz. İsterseniz önce ücretsiz bir hesap açıp performans testi yapabilir, isterseniz de aylık 5€ gibi bir ödeme ile sistemi sınırsız bir şekilde kullanabilirsiniz. Üstelik ücretli üyelik oluşturduğunuz taktirde ilk 3 ay herhangi bir ödeme alınmıyor ve sonrasında da üyeliğinizi iptal etseniz dahi herhangi bir ücret ödemek zorunda kalmıyorsunuz.

GeForce Now'ın performansı nasıl?

Tüm bulut oyun servislerinde olduğu gibi, GeForce Now'da da en çok merak edilen konuların başında performans geliyor. GeForce Now'a bağlandığınızda NVIDIA'nın sahip olduğu üst seviye bilgisayarlara uzaktan erişim sağlıyorsunuz. Böylece düşük bileşenlere sahip bir bilgisayarınız olsa bile oyunları en iyi sistemlerde açabiliyorsunuz. Ne var ki uzaktan erişimin doğurduğu bazı dezavantajlar mevcut ve bunların başında gecikme süresi ile görüntü kalitesi geliyor. Her ne kadar bu dezavantajlar tek kişilik oyunlarda sorun teşkil etmese de Rainbow Six: Siege ve Fortnite gibi oyunlarda işleri fazlasıyla zorlaştırıyor.



GeForce Now'ı ülkemizdeki internet altyapısı ile kullanmak mümkün ancak doğru ayarları tutturmak mühim. Bunun için programın arayüzünde yer alan Sunucu Konumu ve Yayın Akış Kalitesi seçeneklerini kurcalamak gerekiyor. İnternet kullanımı açısından ise örneğin "Veri Tasarruflu" seçeneğinde oyunlar 1280x720 çözünürlük ve 60 fps ile aktarılırken saatte 4 GB internet kullanılıyor. "Özel" seçeneği sayesinde internet hızını (5 Mbps - 50 Mbps), çözünürlüğü ve kare hızını istediğiniz gibi belirleyip tahmini internet kullanımını öğrenebilirsiniz. Önerilen minimum internet hızının da 720p60fps için 15 Mbps, 1080p60fps için 30 Mbps olduğunu not düşeyim.



İşte GeForce NOW sistemine eklenen 19 oyun:

Population Zero
Age of Conan: Unchained
Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition
Cube World
Darksiders II
Door Kickers: Action Squad
EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair
Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
Hitman: Blood Money
King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
Sacred 2 Gold
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
STEINS;GATE
Styx: Shards of Darkness
The Guild II: Renaissance
This Is the Police 2
WORMS Armageddon
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
X3: Terran Conflict



Bu oyunlar arasında hem eski hem yeni oyunlar bulunuyor. Farklı türlerden farklı zamanlarda çıkmış bu oyunların bir araya gelmesi GeForce NOW'ı bu sektörde bir adım daha öteye taşıyacak gibi görünüyor. Geniş oyun yelpazesiyle birlikte her yaştan oyuncuyu kendine çekebilecek olan platformun bu hamlesi kayıtlı oyuncu sayısını artırabilir.

GeForce NOW; PC, Android, Shield TV ve Mac cihazlarda oynanabiliyor. Tek yapmanız gereken şey, uygulamayı cihazınıza indirmek ve seçtiğiniz oyunu satın almak. Şu anda bulunduğumuz karantina ortamını da göz önüne alırsak GeForce NOW, yüksek donanımlı oyun bilgisayarına oyun için aşırı para harcamak istemeyen kullanıcılar için etkili bir çözüm yolu diyebiliriz.

GEFORCE NOW TEST VİDEOSU



GEFORCE NOW TÜM OYUN LİSTESİ

0 - 9
7 Days to Die
300 Ying Xiong
7fan All Heroes
A
Ace Combat: Assault Horizon
ACE COMBATTM 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
Age of Empires II HD
Age of Wonders Planetfall
Age of Wushu (九陰真經)
Agents of Mayhem
AION - Advanced Graphics Engine
Albino Lullaby VR
Albion Online
Alice VR
Aliens: Colonial Marines
A.V.A. Alliance of Valiant Arms
Amazing Cultivation Simulator (了不起的修仙模拟器)
American Truck Simulator*
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Ancestors : The Humankind Odyssey
Anno 1800
Anthem
Apex Legends
A Plague Tale Innocence
ArcheAge
Arizona Sunshine
ARKTIKA.1
ARK: Survival Evolved
Ark: Survival Evolved Online
ARMA II: Operation Arrowhead
ARMA 3
Artifact
Armored Warfare
Asgard's Wrath
Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
Assassin's Creed III
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin's Creed Odyssey
Assassin's Creed: Origins
Assassin's Creed Liberation
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate
Assassin's Creed: Unity
Assetto Corsa
Assetto Corsa Competizione
Assetto Corsa VR
Astroneer
ATLAS
Atlas Reactor
ATOM RPG
Attack on Titan 2
Audition
A Way Out
Azera
Azur Lane Crosswave
B
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Origins
Batman Arkham VR
BATTALION 1944
Battleborn
Battlefield: Hardline
Battlefield 1
Battlefield 3
Battlefield: Bad Company 2
Battlefield 4
Battlefield V
Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
Battlerite
Battlerite Royale
Battletech
Battlezone
Beat Saber
Bioshock Infinite
Black Desert
Black Gold
Blade and Sorcery
Blade and Soul
Blade & Soul Frontier World
Blair Witch
BlazeRush VR
Bless
BONEWORKS
Blood of Steel (铁甲雄兵)
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Borderlands 2
Borderlands 2 VR
Borderlands 3
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel
Brawlhalla
Breathedge
Bu Bai Chuan Shuo
C
Call of Duty: WWII
Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer
Cabal 2
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
Catherine Classic
Chernobylite
Children of Morta
Chinese Parents (中国式家长)
Chronos VR
Chuan Qi Yong Heng
Cities Skylines
Civilization V
Civilization Online
Closers
Code Vein
Company of Heroes
Company of Heroes 2
Control
Conan Exiles
Conqueror's Blade
Counter-Strike 1.6
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Counter-Strike Online (反恐精英Online)
Counter-Strike Online 2
Counter-Strike: Source
Counter-Strike Nexon: Zombies
Crackdown 3: Campaign
Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone
CrossFire: Rival Factions
Crusader Kings II
Crossout
Crysis 2
Crysis 3
Cube World
Cuphead
Cyphers
D
Damaged Core VR
Dangerous Driving
Dangerous Golf
Dark and Light
Dark and Light
Darksiders III
Dark Souls II
Dark Souls III
DARK SOULS: REMASTERED
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
Darkest Dungeon
Da Tang Wu Shuang
Dauntless
Dawn of Man
Daylight
DayZ
Da Zhan Shen
Dao Feng Tie Ji
Dead by Daylight
Dead Cells
Dead Island: Riptide
DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation
Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition
Dead Rising 4
Dead Space 3
Deep Rock Galactic
Deliver us the Moon
Demon Seals
Depth
Destiny 2
Deus Ex Human Revolution
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Detroit: Become Human
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
Devil's Third Online
Diablo III
Dirt 3
DiRT 3 Complete Edition
DiRT 4
DiRT Rally
DiRT Rally 2.0
DiRT Rally VR
Dirt Showdown
Dirty Bomb
Disco Elysium
Dishonored
Dishonored 2
DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT
Divinity: Original Sin
Divinity: Original Sin 2
Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
Divinity: Original Sin Enhance Edition
DmC: Devil May Cry
DNF
Don't Starve
Don't Starve Together
DOOM
DOOM VFR
DOOM Vulkan
DOTA 2
Dou Zhan Shen (鬥戰神)
Downward Spiral
Dragon Age: Inquisition
Dragon Ball Xenoverse
Dragon Cliff
DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS™ 2
Dragon's Dogma
Dragon's Dogma Online
Dragon Nest (龍之谷)
Dragon's Prophet
Dragon Quest X Online
Dragon Quest® XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age™
Dreadhalls VR
Dreadnought
Dream Three Kingdoms
Dream Three Kingdoms 2
Dropzone
Dota Underlords
Dungeon Striker
Dying Light
Dying Light: The Following
Dynasty Warriors 8: Empires
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
E
Echo VR
eFootball PES 2020
ELEX
Elite Dangerous
Elite Dangerous: Horizons
Elite Dangerous: Horizons VR
ELOA
Elsword
Endless Space 2
Enter the Gungeon
EOS
Escape From Tarkov
Euro Truck Simulator 2
Europa Universalis IV
EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone
EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone VR
EVEREST VR
Evolve
Extopia (自由禁区)
F
F1 2012
F1 2013
F1 2014
F1 2015
F1 2016
F1 2017
F1 2018
F1 2019 Anniversary Edition
Fable III
Factorio
Faith of Danschant
Fallout New Vegas
Fallout Shelter
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Fallout 4 Far Harbor
Fantasy Westward Journey
Far Cry 3
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Far Cry 4
Far Cry 5
Far Cry: New Dawn
Far Cry Primal
Farming Simulator 2015
Farming Simulator 17
Farming Simulator 19
Fate Seeker (天命奇御)
FATED: The Silent Oath VR
Fate/EXTELLA LINK
FIFA 12
FIFA 13
FIFA 14
FIFA 15
FIFA 16
FIFA 17
FIFA 18
FIFA 19
FIFA 20
FIFA Online 3
FIFA Online 4
Figureheads
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
FINAL FANTASY XII: The Zodiac Age Remastered
FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE
Final Fantasy XV
Final Fire
Firefall
Firewatch
Fly to KUMA VR
Football Manager 2013
Football Manager 2014
Football Manager 2015
Football Manager 2016
Football Manager 2017
Football Manager 2018
Football Manager 2019
Football Manager 2020
For Honor
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 3
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Street
Freestyle
Freestyle 2
Freestyle Football
Friday the 13th: The Game
FrostPunk

G
Gang Beasts
Garry's Mod
Gauntlet (2014)
Gears 5
Gears of War 4
Generation Zero
Genesis Alpha One
Ghost Recon® Wildlands
Glorious Mission Online (光榮使命)
Gloomhaven
GORN
Grand Theft Auto IV (incl. "Episodes from Liberty City")
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Graveyard Keeper
GreedFall
GRID
GRID 2
GRID (2019)
GRID: Autosport
Grim Dawn
Gu Jian Qi Tan
Gu Jian Qi Tan Online (古剑奇谭网络版)
Gu Jian Qi Tan 2 (古劍奇譚二)
Gu Jian Qi Tan 3 (古剑奇谭3)
Guild Wars 2
Gundam Online
GWENT
H
H1Z1
Hai Zhan Shi Jie
Half-Life
Half-Life: Alyx
Half-Life 2
Half-Life 2: Episode One
Half-Life 2: Episode Two
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo 5: Forge
Halo Wars 2
Hawken
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
Hearts of Iron IV
Heavy Rain
Hellblade:Senua's Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice VR
Helldivers
Herobound Spirit Champion VR
Heroes and Generals
Heroes of Newerth
Heroes of the Storm
Heroes Three Kingdoms (英雄三國)
Hitman
Hitman Absolution
HITMAN 2
Homefront: The Revolution
Hollow Knight
Holodeck
Homeworld Remastered
Human: Fall Flat
Hunt: Showdown
Huang Jin Dao
Huan Xiang Shen Yu
I
Icarus
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
Imperator: Rome
Infinite Crisis
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Injustice 2
Insurgency
Insurgency Sandstorm
Into the Breach
Invisible Inc
J
Ji Feng Zhi Ren
JUMP FORCE
Jurassic World Evolution
Just Cause 2
Just Cause 3
Just Cause 4
Just Cause 2 Multiplayer
Just Survive
Justice (逆水寒)
JX3 Online (剑网3)
K
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes VR
Kenshi
Kerbal Space Program
Killing Floor 2
Killing Floor: Incursion
Kingdom: Classic
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom Under Fire 2
King of Wushu
Knives Out (荒野行动)
Knives Out PC Plus (荒野行动Plus)
Kritika
KurtzPel
L
Laplace
LawBreakers
League of Legends
Left 4 Dead 2
Lego The Incredibles
Lineage
Lineage II
Life Is Strange 2
Lone Echo
Lords of the Fallen
LORD of VERMILION ARENA
Lost Ark
Lost Planet 3
Lucky's Tale VR
Lu Ding Ji (鹿鼎記)
M
Mabinogi
Mabinogi Heroes
Mad Max
Madden NFL 20
Mafia III
Magicka 2
Magic the Gathering: Arena
Maplestory
MapleStory 2
Mars 2030
MARVEL Powers United VR
Mass Effect 3
Mass Effect Andromeda
Master of Orion
Max Payne 3
Mechwarrior Online
Medal of Honor: Warfighter
Meng Ta Fang
METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Multiplayer
Metal Gear Survive
Metro 2033
Metro 2033 Redux
Metro Exodus
Metro: Last Light
Metro: Last Light Redux
Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft
Minecraft PTGI
Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition
Mirror's Edge™ Catalyst
Monster Hunter Frontier Z
Monster Hunter Online
Monster Hunter World
MORDHAU
Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition
Mortal Kombat X
Mortal Kombat 11
Moss
Mount and Blade: Napoleonic Wars
Mount and Blade: With Fire and Sword
Mount and Blade: Warband
Moyu
MU Legend
Mu Online
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
My Time At Portia
N
Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
NASCAR '14
NBA 2K13
NBA 2K14
NBA 2K15
NBA 2K16
NBA 2K17
NBA 2K18
NBA 2K19
NBA 2K20
NBA 2K Online
NBA2K Online 2
Need for Speed™ Heat
Need for Speed(TM) Edge
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit
Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012)
Need for Speed
Need for Speed Payback
Need for Speed: Rivals
Need for Speed: Shift
Neverwinter
New Retro Arcade: Neon VR
New Xiyou Online 3
Nex Machina
NieR: Automata
Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch™ Remastered
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Nioh: Complete Edition
No Man's Sky
No Man's Sky
Nosgoth
O
Obduction®
Observation
OCTOPATH TRAVELER™
One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
Onimusha: Warlords
ONINAKI
Onward VR
Orcs Must Die! 2
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outward
Overwatch
Overkill's The Walking Dead
Oxygen Not Included
P
Paladins®
Path of Exile
Pathfinder: Kingmaker
Pathologic 2
Pavlov VR
Payday 2
Phantasy Star Online 2
Pillars of Eternity
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
PixArk
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition
PlanetSide Arena
Planetside 2
Planetside 2 (Chinese version)
Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare
Planet Zoo
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
Plague Inc: Evolved
Prey
Point Blank
Portal 2
Prison Architect
Pro Evolution Soccer 2013
Pro Evolution Soccer 2014
Pro Evolution Soccer 2015
Pro Evolution Soccer 2016
Pro Evolution Soccer 2017
PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2019
Project Cars
Project CARS 2
Project Cars 2 VR
Project Cars VR
Pyre
Q
Qian Nv You Hun (倩女幽魂)
Qiang Shen Ji
QQ Dance
QQ Dance 2 (QQ炫舞2)
QQ San Guo
QQ Sonic
QQ Speed
QQSM 2 (全球使命2)
Quake II
Quake II RTX
Quake Champions
Quantum Break

R
Radial-G VR
Ragnarok Online
Rage 2
Raw Data VR
Realm Royale
Redout VR
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
Remember Me
Remnant: From the Ashes
RESIDENT EVIL 2 / BIOHAZARD RE:2
Resident Evil 6
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Resident Evil: Revelations
Rez Infinite
Rez Infinite VR
Rift
RimWorld
Ring of Elysium
Ripcoil
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rising Storm Game of the Year Edition
Risk of Rain 2
Robinson: The Journey
Robocraft
Robo Recall
Rocket League
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
Rune 2
Rust
S
Saints Row: The Third
Saints Row IV
Sands of Salzaar
Satisfactory
SCP: Secret Laboratory
SCUM
Sea of Thieves
Sebastien Loeb Rally EVO
Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice
Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope
Shadowverse
Shadow Warrior 2
Shank
Shank 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Shen Wu 3 (神武3)
Shift 2: Unleashed
Sid Meier's Civilization VI
Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth
Silver Chains
SimCity (2013)
Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
Skyforge
Slay the Spire
Sleeping Dogs
Smite
Sniper Elite 3
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts
Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
Sonic Forces
SOULCALIBUR VI
SoulWorker
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
Splitgate: Arena Warfare
Sports Challenge VR
Space Engineers
Space Junkies™
Spacelords
Sprint Vector
Squad
Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Starbound
Star Control Origins
Stardew Valley
Starpoint Gemini Warlords
Star Trek (2013)
Star Wars Battlefront
Star Wars Battlefront II
Star Wars: The Old Republic
Starcraft II
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
State of Decay 2
Stay in the Light
Stellaris
Steel Division 2
Steep
Strange Brigade
Street Fighter V
Subnautica
Subnautica VR
Subnautica Below Zero
Sudden Attack
Sudden Attack 2
Superhot VR
Surviving Mars
Switchblade
T
Tale of Wuxia
Tale of Wuxia Prequel
Team Fortress 2
Team Sonic Racing
Tekken 7
TERA
Terraria
Terminator 2 Judgement Day
Tethered VR
The Bard's Tale IV: Barrows Deep
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
The Climb VR
The Crew
The Crew 2
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
The Elder Scrolls: Legends
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Evil Within
The Evil Within 2
The Forest
theHunter: Call of the Wild
The Invisible Guardian (隐形守护者)
The Isle
The Park
The Scroll Of Taiwu (太吾绘卷)
The Secret World
The Sims 3
The Sims 4
The Sims Medieval
The Sinking City
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Swordsmen X (武侠乂)
The Talos Principle VR
The Unspoken
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
They Are Billions
Thief
This War of Mine
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Tian Long Ba Bu 3D
Tian Long Ba Bu (天龍八部)
Tian Xia III
TianYu (天谕)
Tiger Knight
Titanfall
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Phantoms
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege
Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist
Tom Clancy's The Division
Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Tomb Raider (2013)
Torchlight II
Total War: Attila
Total War: Attila*
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS
Total War: Rome II
Total War: Shogun 2
Total War™: WARHAMMER®
Total War: WARHAMMER II
Transference VR
Transformers Online
Tree of Savior
Tropico 6
Trials on Tatooine VR
Trials Rising
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
Trove
Two Point Hospital
U
UBOAT
Unturned
V
Vader Immortal
Vampyr
VBS 3
VR Funhouse
VR Sports Challenge
W
Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne
Warface
Warframe
Wargame: Airland Battle
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
War Thunder
Warriors Orochi 4
Wasteland 2
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
Watch_Dogs
Watch_Dogs 2
Wen Dao
Wild Fire
Wildstar
Will To Live Online
Windborne
Windlands VR
Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
World Of Tanks
World of Tanks: Blitz
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft: Classic
World of Warplanes
World of Warships
World War 3
World War Z
WWE 2K20
X
X4: Foundations
XCOM 2
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
XCOM: Enemy Unknown
X-Heroes
Xiao Ao Jiang Hu (笑傲江湖OL)
Xian Jian Qi Xia Zhuan 6
Xian Xia Shi Jie (仙侠世界)
Xi Chu Ba Wang
XIYOU ONLINE 2
X-Rebirth
Xuan Yuan Jian Wai Zhuan: Qiong Zhi Fei
Xun Xian
Y
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza Kiwami
Yu Long Zai Tian (御龙在天)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
Z
ZhengTu 2
Zhengtu Online
Zhu Xian 3
Zula

yukarı ok