Nvidia GeForce Now fiyatı ne kadar? GeForce Now üyelik kaç para?
Nvidia GeForce Now üyelik fiyatları konusunda doğru adrestesiniz. Yeni nesil oyunları oynamanın yöntemi olan Nvidia GeForce Now fiyatı ile da şaşırtıyor. Üyelik kaç para diyenlerin sayısı da bir hayli fazla. Nvidia GeForce Now indir sayesinde bilgisayarınıza veya telefonunuza istediğiniz şekilde indirebilmeniz mümkün. Bu sayede oyunları sorunsuz ve herhangi bir kasma olmadan GeForce Now bulut sistemi ile oyun oynama teknolojine sahip olabilirsiniz. Nvidia GeForce Now üzerinde hangi oyunların olduğunu listeledik. GeForce Now üzerinde PUBG oynayıp oynayamadığınızı biliyor musunuz? oyun dünyasına büyük etkiyle girmiş durumda. Nasıl çalıştığı ve ne işe yaradığına gelirsek, oyunları oynamak için artık Nvidia GeForce Now nedir? demeniz yeterli. Çünkü oyunları oynamak için bilgisayarınıza kurmak veya indirmeye gerek kalmadan firmanın sunduğu bir bilgisayara uzaktan bağlanarak istediğiniz oyunu oynamanız mümkün.
Nvidia GeForce Now üzerinde oynanacak oyunları inceleyebilirsiniz. Tüm liste haberimizde bulunmaktadır. Nvidia GeForce Now diyerek beklenen konuda nasıl kullanırın cevabını alabilirsiniz. Bulut sistemi ile uzaktaki bir bilgisayara internet üzerinden bağlanarak kendi bilgisayarınıza kurmadan oyunları oynayabilmeniz mümkün. Geforce Now sistemi oyunları artık uzaktan bağlandığınız bir bilgisayar üzerinde oynayabileceğiniz anlamına geliyor. Örnek vermek gerekirse uzun süredir The Witcher 3 oynamak istiyorsunuz ve bilgisayarınızda yer yok ya da bilgisayarınız oyunu üst seviye ayarlarda kaldırmıyor. İşte tam da bu noktada GeForce Now sistemine giriş yapıp anında oyunu oynayabiliyorsunuz. Üstelik bilgisayarını kaldırmasa bile tamamen son seviye grafik ayarlarında oyunu oynayabiliyorsunuz.
Ancak bu konuda belirtmemiz gerekiyor ki bir streaming üzerinden oyunu oynadığımız için görüntü kalitesi tamamen kendi makinenizde gibi pürüzsüz değil sanki YouTube üzerinden 1080p kalitede bir oyun videosu izliyormuş gibi gelebiliyor. Buna rağmen özellikle tek oyunculu oyunların gecikme süresi oldukça tatmin edici bir durumda.
Sistemi eksiksiz bir şekilde kullanabilmek için elbette bir ödeme yapmamız gerekiyor ancak şimdilik ücretsiz bir şekilde deneme imkanına da sahibiz. İsterseniz önce ücretsiz bir hesap açıp performans testi yapabilir, isterseniz de aylık 5€ gibi bir ödeme ile sistemi sınırsız bir şekilde kullanabilirsiniz. Üstelik ücretli üyelik oluşturduğunuz taktirde ilk 3 ay herhangi bir ödeme alınmıyor ve sonrasında da üyeliğinizi iptal etseniz dahi herhangi bir ücret ödemek zorunda kalmıyorsunuz.
GeForce Now'ın performansı nasıl?
Tüm bulut oyun servislerinde olduğu gibi, GeForce Now'da da en çok merak edilen konuların başında performans geliyor. GeForce Now'a bağlandığınızda NVIDIA'nın sahip olduğu üst seviye bilgisayarlara uzaktan erişim sağlıyorsunuz. Böylece düşük bileşenlere sahip bir bilgisayarınız olsa bile oyunları en iyi sistemlerde açabiliyorsunuz. Ne var ki uzaktan erişimin doğurduğu bazı dezavantajlar mevcut ve bunların başında gecikme süresi ile görüntü kalitesi geliyor. Her ne kadar bu dezavantajlar tek kişilik oyunlarda sorun teşkil etmese de Rainbow Six: Siege ve Fortnite gibi oyunlarda işleri fazlasıyla zorlaştırıyor.
GeForce Now'ı ülkemizdeki internet altyapısı ile kullanmak mümkün ancak doğru ayarları tutturmak mühim. Bunun için programın arayüzünde yer alan Sunucu Konumu ve Yayın Akış Kalitesi seçeneklerini kurcalamak gerekiyor. İnternet kullanımı açısından ise örneğin "Veri Tasarruflu" seçeneğinde oyunlar 1280x720 çözünürlük ve 60 fps ile aktarılırken saatte 4 GB internet kullanılıyor. "Özel" seçeneği sayesinde internet hızını (5 Mbps - 50 Mbps), çözünürlüğü ve kare hızını istediğiniz gibi belirleyip tahmini internet kullanımını öğrenebilirsiniz. Önerilen minimum internet hızının da 720p60fps için 15 Mbps, 1080p60fps için 30 Mbps olduğunu not düşeyim.
İşte GeForce NOW sistemine eklenen 19 oyun:
Population Zero Age of Conan: Unchained Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition Cube World Darksiders II Door Kickers: Action Squad EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 4.1 The Shadow of New Despair Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition Hitman: Blood Money King's Bounty: Warriors of the North Sacred 2 Gold Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition STEINS;GATE Styx: Shards of Darkness The Guild II: Renaissance This Is the Police 2 WORMS Armageddon WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship X3: Terran Conflict
Bu oyunlar arasında hem eski hem yeni oyunlar bulunuyor. Farklı türlerden farklı zamanlarda çıkmış bu oyunların bir araya gelmesi GeForce NOW'ı bu sektörde bir adım daha öteye taşıyacak gibi görünüyor. Geniş oyun yelpazesiyle birlikte her yaştan oyuncuyu kendine çekebilecek olan platformun bu hamlesi kayıtlı oyuncu sayısını artırabilir.
GeForce NOW; PC, Android, Shield TV ve Mac cihazlarda oynanabiliyor. Tek yapmanız gereken şey, uygulamayı cihazınıza indirmek ve seçtiğiniz oyunu satın almak. Şu anda bulunduğumuz karantina ortamını da göz önüne alırsak GeForce NOW, yüksek donanımlı oyun bilgisayarına oyun için aşırı para harcamak istemeyen kullanıcılar için etkili bir çözüm yolu diyebiliriz.
GEFORCE NOW TEST VİDEOSU
