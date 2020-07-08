NBA oyuncularına Orlando'da sunulan yemekler, sosyal medyada patladı!

Bazı NBA oyuncuları, basketbol sezonunun devamı için Orlando'ya gittikten sonra tepsilerde kendilerine sunulan yiyeceklerin fotoğraflarını paylaştılar ve yemeklerin durumu, sosyal medyada büyük tepki topladı.
Troy Daniels shares his first meal inside the Orlando Bubble on Instagram pic.twitter.com/jpORX6P7cn
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2020
Chris Chiozza shares his Bubble meal... pic.twitter.com/kjrj2lh17R
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2020
this was a meal option served to some WNBA players. i don't think they would have agreed if this is what was advertised. pic.twitter.com/C9PjykUd3l
— Kayla Johnson (@klajohnson) July 7, 2020
Smfh I hope this fake https://t.co/pZWerPpVHk
— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) July 7, 2020