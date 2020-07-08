Boston Celtics LogoNew York Knicks LogoPhiladelphia 76ers LogoBrooklyn Nets LogoToronto Raptors LogoDallas Mavericks LogoMemphis Grizzlies LogoHouston Rockets LogoSan Antonio Spurs LogoNew Orleans Pelicans LogoDetroit Pistons LogoMilwaukee Bucks LogoIndiana Pacers LogoChicago Bulls LogoCleveland Cavaliers Logo
NBA oyuncularına Orlando'da sunulan yemekler, sosyal medyada patladı!

Bazı NBA oyuncuları, basketbol sezonunun devamı için Orlando'ya gittikten sonra tepsilerde kendilerine sunulan yiyeceklerin fotoğraflarını paylaştılar ve yemeklerin durumu, sosyal medyada büyük tepki topladı.

Uçaklarda servis edilen yemekler gibi gözüken öğünlerle ilgili, The New York Times muhabiri Marc Stein, bubble ortamındaki ilk 48 saatlik karantina süreci sona erdikten ve herkesin koronavirüs taşımadığında emin olunduktan sonra, yemek servisinin değişeceğini tweetledi.

Oyuncuların paylaştığı yemekler şu şekildeydi:

 



 

Oyuncular iki negatif koronavirüs test sonucu aldıktan sonra, birlikte yemek yiyebilecek ve karantinayı sonlandırabilecekler. Sports Illustrated'a göre, organizasyonlar belirli yemekler yapabilecek, restoranların açılmasına izin verilecek ve oyuncular özel şefleri tesis dışında yemek hazırlamak için getirebilecekler.

WNBA oyuncularının da benzer bir sıkıntı yaşadığı görüldü.

Flaman'ın Bradenton kentindeki IMG Akademi kampüsünde, bazı oyuncular mevcut durumuyla ilgili şikayetler yayınladı.

ESPN'den Kayla Johnson, yerde sürünen bir hamamböceğinin fotoğrafını tweetledi ve gelen yiyeceklerden bir örnek de sundu.

 

Çamaşır odalarının da iyi durumda olmadığı görüldü.

Portland Trail Blazers süperstarı Damian Lillard, gördüğü sahneyle ilgili duyduğu tiksintiyi tweetledikten sonra, WNBA Oyuncular Birliği başkanı Nneka Ogwumike, NBPA başkanının bu durumu iyileştirme ihtiyacı hakkındaki mesajlarını görmezden geldiğini söyledi.

 


