Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Netflix Time: Date, Streaming

Date and Time of Tyson vs. Paul Fight The showdown between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and social media star-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul is set to take place on Friday, November 15, 2024. The full fight card coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with Tyson and Paul expected to enter the ring later in the evening. The exact time of the ring walk will depend on the duration of the undercard fights.



The fight will be held at the iconicin Arlington, Texas, home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Known for hosting high-profile boxing events, including matchups featuring legends like Manny Pacquiao and current top boxer Canelo Álvarez, the stadium is expected to welcome a capacity crowd of up to 80,000 fans.Netflix subscribers can stream the entire fight card live. Note that this event will not be available on traditional TV, so a subscription to Netflix is required to watch. The platform has been promoting the fight through the documentary serieswhich captures the intense training camps and the build-up leading to the main event.Alongside the headline bout, the fight card features a series of exciting matchups:As of, the betting odds set by BetMGM show Jake Paul as the slight favorite:The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight promises to be a spectacle unlike any other, blending the old-school power of Tyson with the new-age bravado of Paul. With Netflix's exclusive streaming rights and a lineup of thrilling undercard fights, this event is sure to captivate boxing enthusiasts worldwide.Be sure to mark your calendar for, and tune into Netflix to witness the action live from. Don't miss out on what is set to be an unforgettable night in boxing history.