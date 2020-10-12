Boston Celtics LogoNew York Knicks LogoPhiladelphia 76ers LogoBrooklyn Nets LogoToronto Raptors LogoDallas Mavericks LogoMemphis Grizzlies LogoHouston Rockets LogoSan Antonio Spurs LogoNew Orleans Pelicans LogoDetroit Pistons LogoMilwaukee Bucks LogoIndiana Pacers LogoChicago Bulls LogoCleveland Cavaliers Logo
LeBron, annesini aradı!: "Umarım seni gururlandırmaya devam ederim!"

Los Angeles Lakers süperstarı LeBron James, kariyerinin dördüncü şampiyonluğunu kazandıktan sonra annesi Gloria James'i aradı.

Haber; Sporx.com, Fotoğraf; Twitter
LeBron, en başından beri, annesi Gloria'dan aldığı sevgi, ilgi ve motivasyon için olmasa, onu bugün olduğu gibi tanıdığımız oyuncu olmayabileceğini açıkça belirtmişti.

Dördüncü Finaller MVP'si ödülünü kaldırdıktan hemen sonra, James'in kendisini, her şeyi mümkün kılan kadın olarak adlandırdığını görmek şaşırtıcı değildi:

"Yaşadığın her şeyden, gördüğüm her şeyden sonra, beni durdurabilecek hiçbir şey yok. Umarım seni gururlandırmaya devam ederim anne."

LeBron, Ohio eyaletinin Akron şehrinde, basketbol ve ailesinden başka hiçbir şeyi olmayan fakir bir çocuk olarak büyümüştü. James için başarıya giden yol kolay olmasa da, şimdiye kadar görülen en büyük basketbol oyuncularından biri olarak kariyerini çoktan garantilemişti.

35 yaşında, LeBron için ileride nelerin olduğunu ya da sona ne kadar yakın olduğunu söylemek mümkün değil. Her şeye rağmen, hayatı boyunca yanında olan insanları takdir etmek için zaman ayırdığını ve nereden geldiğini unutmadığını görmek, oldukça güzel.


