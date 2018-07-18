Boston Celtics LogoNew York Knicks LogoPhiladelphia 76ers LogoBrooklyn Nets LogoToronto Raptors LogoDallas Mavericks LogoMemphis Grizzlies LogoHouston Rockets LogoSan Antonio Spurs LogoNew Orleans Pelicans LogoDetroit Pistons LogoMilwaukee Bucks LogoIndiana Pacers LogoChicago Bulls LogoCleveland Cavaliers Logo
Lamar Odom basketbola dönüyor!

Lamar Odom, Instagram profilindeki bir gönderiyle Çin'de bir ekiple anlaşma imzalayarak basketbol oynamaya devam edeceğini açıkladı.

Odom, fotoğrafının altına "Sonunda basketbol oynamaya döneceğimi sonunda paylaşabildiğim için çok mutluyum. Çin'de oynayacağım! Tanrı iyidir!" şeklinde başlayan bir açıklama yazdı.

Odom herhangi bir takımdan bahsetmese de, Shenzen Leopards takımına katılması bekleniyor. Bu ayın başlarında, yeni bir iş girişimine başlamak için Shenzen'e gitme kararını açıklamıştı.

I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes

"Hollanda'dan bu güzel günde sizinle paylaşmak için iyi haberlerim var. Sonunda basketbol oynamaya döneceğimi sonunda paylaşabildiğim için çok mutluyum. Çin'de oynayacağım! Tanrı iyidir! Hayatta bir şans daha verdiğin için sağol Tanrım ve tüm bu zor yıllar boyunca sevginiz ve desteğiniz için hayranlarma da teşekkür ederim. Asla pes etmeyin ve sadece Tanrının umut ettiğiniz mucizeleri yaratacağına inanmaya devam edin. Basketbol ve çocuklarım hayatımdaki her zaman ışık olmuştur ve odak noktam şu anda burada. @mr2rchiang ve @iamzoul, bana inandığınız ve tekrar başlama fırsatı verdiğiniz için teşekkür ederim! İlham kaynağı olduğum için Stephon Marbury'ye de teşekkür ederim. HAYDİ!"

38 yaşındaki Odom, en son Avrupa'da Baskonia'da basketbol oynamıştı. 2015'te Las Vegas'ta bir genelevde aşırı doza yakalanmış şekilde bulunan ve yatırıldığı hastanede ciddi anlamda ölüm tehlikesi geçirmiş olan Odom, o günlerden beri kendini toparlamakla meşguldü.




