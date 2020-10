Jordan, Novant Sağlık takımına: "Sizler benim Pippen'ımsınız!"

Our Chairman Michael Jordan and @NovantHealth make an incredible team and are committed to impacting the Charlotte community. The second Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic recently opened in the North End community. 💜 Learn more here: https://t.co/M7y2TRBxwD pic.twitter.com/6Kigq4g7bG



— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 21, 2020