İşte haftanın çıkış yapacak oyunlar
21 – 27 Mart haftası çıkış yapacak oyunlar arasında öne çıkan birçok yapım bulunuyor.
21 – 27 Mart haftasında çıkış yapacak olan oyunların listesinde öne çıkan yapımlar bulunuyor. Hafta içerisinde çıkış yapacak oyunlar arasında Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gibi beklenen yapımlar bulunuyor.
Ghostwire: Tokyo 25 Mart tarihinde PC ve PS5 tarafına çıkış yapacakken Tiny Tina's Wonderlands yine aynı tarihte PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S,X ve PC dahil tüm platformlara sunulacak. İşte 21 – 27 Mart haftası çıkış yapacak oyunlar:
21 – 27 Mart Haftası Çıkış Yapacak Oyunlar
21 Mart Pazartesi
Itorah | PC
22 Mart Salı
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Rune Factory 5 | Switch
A Place for the Unwilling | Switch
Kraken Academy!! | Xbox, Switch
Tempest 4000 | Switch
23 Mart Çarşamba
APFTU | Xbox One, PC
Richy's Nightmares | Xbox One, PS4
Bunny Memory | Switch
Chippy | Switch
A Place for the Unwilling | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Animal Shelter | PC
The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
Shattered Pixel Dungeon | PC, Mac
24 Mart Perşembe
A Memoir Blue | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Relayer | PS5, PS4
The Ascent | PS5, PS4
Expedition Zero | PC
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
Norco | PC
Pusheep | PC
Super Nanaru | Switch, PC
The Lost and the Wicked | PC
Smart Factory Tycoon | PC
The Planet Crafter | PC
25 Mart Cuma
Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Switch
Andro Dunos 2 | PS4, Switch, PC
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Ghostwire Tokyo | PS5, PC
Aery – Calm Mind 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One, Switch, PC
Tunche | PS4
Devastator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Prepper | PS5, PS4
Taqoban | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch
(Kaynak: esporlab.com)
Ghostwire: Tokyo 25 Mart tarihinde PC ve PS5 tarafına çıkış yapacakken Tiny Tina's Wonderlands yine aynı tarihte PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S,X ve PC dahil tüm platformlara sunulacak. İşte 21 – 27 Mart haftası çıkış yapacak oyunlar:
21 – 27 Mart Haftası Çıkış Yapacak Oyunlar
21 Mart Pazartesi
Itorah | PC
22 Mart Salı
Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Rune Factory 5 | Switch
A Place for the Unwilling | Switch
Kraken Academy!! | Xbox, Switch
Tempest 4000 | Switch
23 Mart Çarşamba
APFTU | Xbox One, PC
Richy's Nightmares | Xbox One, PS4
Bunny Memory | Switch
Chippy | Switch
A Place for the Unwilling | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Animal Shelter | PC
The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor | Xbox One, PS4, Switch
Shattered Pixel Dungeon | PC, Mac
24 Mart Perşembe
A Memoir Blue | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Relayer | PS5, PS4
The Ascent | PS5, PS4
Expedition Zero | PC
Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
Norco | PC
Pusheep | PC
Super Nanaru | Switch, PC
The Lost and the Wicked | PC
Smart Factory Tycoon | PC
The Planet Crafter | PC
25 Mart Cuma
Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Switch
Andro Dunos 2 | PS4, Switch, PC
Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Ghostwire Tokyo | PS5, PC
Aery – Calm Mind 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC
BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One, Switch, PC
Tunche | PS4
Devastator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
Prepper | PS5, PS4
Taqoban | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch
(Kaynak: esporlab.com)
Video Galeri
Son haberler