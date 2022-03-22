İşte haftanın çıkış yapacak oyunlar

21 – 27 Mart haftasında çıkış yapacak olan oyunların listesinde öne çıkan yapımlar bulunuyor. Hafta içerisinde çıkış yapacak oyunlar arasında Ghostwire: Tokyo, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gibi beklenen yapımlar bulunuyor.



Ghostwire: Tokyo 25 Mart tarihinde PC ve PS5 tarafına çıkış yapacakken Tiny Tina's Wonderlands yine aynı tarihte PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S,X ve PC dahil tüm platformlara sunulacak. İşte 21 – 27 Mart haftası çıkış yapacak oyunlar:



21 – 27 Mart Haftası Çıkış Yapacak Oyunlar



21 Mart Pazartesi



Itorah | PC



22 Mart Salı



Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Rune Factory 5 | Switch

A Place for the Unwilling | Switch

Kraken Academy!! | Xbox, Switch

Tempest 4000 | Switch



23 Mart Çarşamba



APFTU | Xbox One, PC

Richy's Nightmares | Xbox One, PS4

Bunny Memory | Switch

Chippy | Switch

A Place for the Unwilling | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Animal Shelter | PC

The Pizza Delivery Boy Who Saved The World | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Thunder Kid: Hunt for the Robot Emperor | Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Shattered Pixel Dungeon | PC, Mac



24 Mart Perşembe



A Memoir Blue | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Relayer | PS5, PS4

The Ascent | PS5, PS4

Expedition Zero | PC

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

Norco | PC

Pusheep | PC

Super Nanaru | Switch, PC

The Lost and the Wicked | PC

Smart Factory Tycoon | PC

The Planet Crafter | PC



25 Mart Cuma



Kirby and the Forgotten Land | Switch

Andro Dunos 2 | PS4, Switch, PC

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ghostwire Tokyo | PS5, PC

Aery – Calm Mind 2 | Xbox One, Switch, PC

BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Tunche | PS4

Devastator | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Prepper | PS5, PS4

Taqoban | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch



