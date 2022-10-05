Spor Toto Süper Lig'in 8. haftasında Beşiktaş evinde Fenerbahçe ile 0-0 berabere kaldı. Siyah-beyazlıların golcü futbolcusu Wout Weghorst, takımının derbide en çok koşan futbolcusu oldu.
WEGHORST DERBİDE KAÇ KİLOMETRE KOŞTU?
Wout Weghorst, Süper Lig'in 8. haftasında en çok koşan futbolcular listesinde ilk 10'a girdi. Weghorst, Fenerbahçe ile oynadıkları derbide 11 bin 619 metre koştu.
EN ÇOK KOŞAN İSİM MUAMMER
Öte yandan Süper Lig'de bu hafta en çok koşan isim ise 13 bin 130 metre ile İstanbulspor forması giyen Muammer Sarıkaya oldu.
