Assassin's Creed Valhalla'nın ilk büyük genişlemesi ertelendi

⛰️Wrath of the Druids will now release on May 13

📝We're working on an article to provide transparency and share insights on our dev process



Thanks for your patience. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news! pic.twitter.com/aQUPR8cWNV



— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 14, 2021