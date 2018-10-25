100 üzerinden 97 puan aldı!

Red Dead Redemption 2'nin inceleme puanları belli olmaya başladı. Oyun şu an için ortalama 97 puana sahip ve bu bir rekor. Bakalım oyunun puanlarında düşme olacak ve oyuncular nasıl tepki verecek. Bu durum bizi oyun hakkında daha da çok beklentiye soktu.

Gamersky 100
SpazioGames 100
Telegraph 100


PSX Extreme 100
Meristation 100
Gameblog.fr 100
Easy Allies 100
Atomix 100
The Digital Mix 100
Digital Trends 100

GameOver.gr 100
Game Debate 100
Digital Chumps 100
DarkStation 100
Areajugones 100
3DJuegos 100
Game Informer 100

Twinfinite 100
PlayStation LifeStyle 100
Press Start Australia 100
Gaming Nexus 100
God is a Geek 100
IGN 100



COGconnected 100
DualShockers 100
Everyeye.it 100
Game Revolution 100
Hobby Consolas 99
XGN 98
Power Unlimited 97
Multiplayer.it 96
Gameplanet 95



Metro GameCentral 90
Critical Hit 95
Destructoid 95
CG Magazine 95
USGamer 90
Worth Playing 90
Metro GameCentral 90
Cubed3 90
GameSpot 90

Video Chums 88
Slant Magazine 70

 
Video Galeri
Son haberler
...

100 üzerinden 97 puan aldı!
...

PES'te alev aldılar! Haftanın takımı!
...

PUBG'ye yeni kostümler geliyor!
...

Clash ve Maestro'ya nerf!
...

FM 19'a göre geleceğin en iyi 23 önliberosu!
...

Toronto Overwatch League takımının adı açıklandı!
...

Gelecek onlarda! Mustafa Kapı, Salih Özcan ve diğerleri!
...

Steam'de en çok satılan 10 oyun!
...

Bir oyun hayatını değiştirdi! 56 kilo verdi!
...

Overwatch Dünya Kupası oyun içinden izlenebilecek!

Sporx Anasayfasına Dön